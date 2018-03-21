Deshaun Watson says one QB in the 2018 NFL Draft could 'surprise' a lot of people

If the past few weeks are any indication, there's a good chance the NFL Draft is going to get crazy next month, and that's because everyone wants a quarterback.

In the past 10 days alone, we've seen the Jets and Bills both make big trades to move up, so who knows how wild things might get on draft night.

Of course, even if you move up in the draft, there's no guarantee you're going to select the right person. With six quarterbacks possibly being selected in the first round, history says that most of them are probably going to fizzle out. As a matter of fact, the last time there were just five quarterbacks taken in the first round, that didn't really work out well for anyone except the Eagles, as Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akilii Smith, Daunte Culpepper and Cade McNown were all taken in the opening round of the 1999 draft.

So with six potential first-round quarterbacks available in the draft next month, who has the chance to be the most impactful in the NFL?

Our Bill Reiter asked that exact question to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, and let's just say there's one guy who Watson would definitely take over the rest of the pack.

"The first guy who pops to my mind is Lamar Jackson," Watson said during an interview on CBS Sports HQ's Reiter's Block. "I feel like whatever team decides to pick him, he's going to get in there and surprise a lot of coaches, and also, a lot teammates."

If anyone knows how to surprise people, it's Watson, who had an electric rookie year before going down with an ACL injury in November. As for the this year's draft, although there are a lot of reasons to like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen or Josh Rosen or Baker Mayfield or Mason Rudolph, Watson likes what Jackson brings to the table.

"I feel like he's a smart individual, he's a smart quarterback," Watson said. "He has the intangibles to run the ball and throw the ball and make quick decisions. And of course, there's going to be things that he's going to have to learn and be patient with, I'm continuing to do that myself. Every quarterback, regardless of what system they're coming from is going to have to learn at this level."

If Jackson isn't the first quarterback taken in the draft, that's not really a big deal, and Watson is proof of that. The Texans starter was the third quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft and electrified in his rookie season, which is something that Jackson could do in 2018.

"Whenever he steps on that field, he has that mindset that he can't be stopped and that's what you got to do, especially at this level," Watson said of Jackson. "You got to have that right mindset to be out there and perform, it's about performance."

And just for the record, Watson does not think Jackson should switch to receiver. The Texans quarterback was asked by Reiter what position he would tell Jackson to play if the topic came up in conversation.

"Quarterback," Watson. "No hesitation."

Jackson is one of the biggest wild cards heading into April's draft, with no one really knowing where he might go. In our mock drafts here at CBSSports.com, we have him going all over the place, from as high as 15th overall (to the Cardinals) to as low as 28th overall (to the Steelers).

