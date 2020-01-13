Deshaun Watson stands up for Bill O'Brien after Texans' epic collapse: 'There's no doubt' he's the right coach

Bill O'Brien's seat might feel a bit hotter than expected for a playoff coach after the Houston Texans blew a 24-0 second quarter lead to the Kansas City Chiefs and actually trailed at halftime in the 51-31 divisional round loss. The Texans are the first team in NFL playoff history to lead by 20 at any point and then trail by 20 at any point.

Kansas City scored 41 unanswered points after Houston took a 24-0 lead with 10:54 left in the second quarter as the Texans were outscored 51-7 in the final 40:54 of the game. Despite O'Brien and the Texans suffering one of the biggest collapses in NFL history, quarterback DeShaun Watson doesn't want O'Brien to pay the price.

Watson believes O'Brien is the coach to lead the Texans going forward.

"There's no doubt," Watson said, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I mean, you might have doubt, but there's no doubt. I mean, I love that man. I'm going to play hard for that man. Y'all can say whatever you want to say through all the media and all the writing, but as long as I'm at quarterback, he's cool with me.

"He's got my heart. He's going to get all of my 110 percent every time I step on that field. So y'all can say whatever, but [I'll] always be rooting for that man and going to play hard for him."

Watson finished 31 for 52 for 388 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 95.7 passer rating, also having six carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Watson is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to lose a playoff game despite having 300-plus pass yards, 3-plus total touchdowns and no giveaways.

While O'Brien has been instrumental in developing Watson, his coaching gaffes Sunday led to the Texans collapse. With the Texans up 21-0 at the Chiefs' 13-yard line, O'Brien decided to kick a 31-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 and increasing his chances at taking a four touchdown lead. After the Chiefs cut the deficit to 24-7, O'Brien gambled on a fake punt on a fourth-and-4 at the Texans' 31-yard line. The Texans failed to convert and Kansas City scored three plays later to make it 24-14.

All the momentum was in Kansas City's favor as DeAndre Carter fumbled the ensuring kickoff, which led to a Chiefs touchdown three plays later to make it 24-21. Houston punted on its next possession and Kansas City went eight plays for 75 yards on its next possession to to take a 28-24 lead, just 10:10 after Houston led 24-0.

The collapse isn't destroying Watson's spirits. He expects the Texans to build from this, with O'Brien leading the way.

"[There's] no need to be disappointed," Watson said. "Like I said, I'm very encouraged for this organization, for this team, for this city. You might be disappointed, but I'm not. As long as I'm in this organization and I'm in this city, we're definitely going to be in games like this."