The NFL is reviewing an allegation accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and battery, per CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The league is not considering placing him on on the Commissioner's Exempt list because there are no formal charges and they have just begun to review the accusations.

Watson, who was previously sued for varying degrees of sexual assault, is accused of a disturbing encounter in 2020 by a woman referred to as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit.

The filing was made by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented some of the 25-plus women who previously accused Watson of sexual assault. Those lawsuits settled outside of court and resulted in an 11-game suspension for the quarterback during the 2022 season.

"This is an extremely serious matter," Buzbee said in a statement to CBS Sports. "We intend to pursue this case with the same aggressiveness with which we pursued the others. We want a jury trial. As far as any specific comments on the facts of the case, we believe the lawsuit speaks for itself."

A Browns spokesperson released the following statement:

"We will respect the due process our legal system affords regarding the recently filed civil suit and follow the NFL's guidelines on this matter."