The NFL has been investigating Deshaun Watson for more than a year now, and that investigation will be taking center stage this week at a hearing during which it will be decided whether Watson deserves to be suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The hearing starts Tuesday, and when it kicks off, the NFL and NFLPA will each lay out their cases in front of the league's jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson. It's not clear how long the hearing will take, but once it's complete, Robinson will then decide whether Watson deserves to be suspended.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that Robinson's decision will likely come by the end of the week. However, Jones also noted that the hearing could go "well into" Wednesday, which could potentially move back the timeline for making a decision.

During the hearing, the NFL will be arguing that Watson deserves a suspension while the NFLPA will argue that he doesn't deserve a punishment at all. In the middle of everything will be Robinson, the former federal judge who will make the decision on whether Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. If he did, she'll also decide how long he should be suspended.

Watson was facing a total of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits, but that number is now down to four after he reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the women. Despite the settlements, the NFL is still pushing for an indefinite suspension that would last at least one full season.

If you're wondering what might happen during the hearing, here are the three possible outcomes:

1. No suspension. If Robinson decides Watson did NOT violate the personal conduct policy, then she can simply rule that Watson doesn't deserve to be suspended. If that happens, then the quarterback would be free to play the entire 2022 season for the Browns. This seems like the least likely scenario, but the NFLPA is going to try and make it happen by arguing that Watson's punishment should be proportional to the punishments that have recently been handed out to several owners, who are also supposed to follow the personal conduct policy.

2. Watson gets suspended. If Robinson rules that Watson DID violate the personal conduct policy, then that means the quarterback will definitely be getting suspended. Although the NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension of Watson

3. NFL and NFLPA reach a settlement before the hearing is over. This is easily the most unlikely scenario, but we're listing it because the two sides did have settlement talks as recently as last week. In this case, Watson's camp and the NFL would come to an agreement on how long the QB should be suspended and then both sides would sign off on it. At this point, though, this option seems like a long shot. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported last week that settlement talks "fell apart," and the two sides haven't seemed too eager to get back to the negotiating table.

If we see scenario one or three happen, then the case is over. The NFL isn't allowed to appeal Robinson's decision if she rules that Watson did NOT violate the CBA. As for scenario three, we obviously wouldn't see either side appeal the suspension if both sides came to a settlement.

If scenario two happens, then the process won't necessarily be over. If either side doesn't agree with the length of suspension handed out by Robinson, then they will be free to appeal. For instance, if Watson is suspended for eight games, the NFL could appeal and ask for a full season. On the other hand if Watson is suspended for a year or more, then we'll almost certainly see his side appeal the decision.

If things reach the appeal stage, that definitely becomes an advantage for the NFL because any appeal would be heard by Roger Goodell or someone who he appoints.

If you're looking for more information on Watson's case, we've answered several more questions about the situation -- like who the Browns QB might be if he gets suspended for the entire season -- and you can check that out by clicking here.