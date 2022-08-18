On Thursday, the league handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The NFL Players Association and the league reached a settlement after Watson was originally suspended for six games.

The league originally wanted Watson suspended for the entire regular season, but settled on the 11-game ban along with the biggest fine for an NFL player in history.

On top of the suspension, the league also announced the NFL and the Browns will each give $1 million to support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault.

Including Watson's $5 million fine, $7 million will be donated to the cause.

"This fund will support the work of non-profit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes," the NFL said.

On top of the suspension and the fine, Watson has to complete mandatory evaluation and treatment.



His suspension is effective on Aug. 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28. The first game Watson is eligible to play in will be in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Jacoby Brissett will fill in as quarterback while Watson is suspended.