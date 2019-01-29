Deshaun Watson talks Texans' offensive line struggles and how he improved during his second NFL season

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson just finished his second season in the NFL. While he was sacked more than any other quarterback in the league, he led the Texans to a playoff berth. Watson had a solid year, making the Pro Bowl, but the Texans were bounced in the wild card round by the Colts, bringing their season to a premature halt.

Watson joined CBS Sports HQ to talk about the year that was and what he's doing moving forward. After talking about the laxness of the Pro Bowl, Watson started discussing the offensive line's struggles after he was sacked a league-high 62 times this year.

"Middle of the year, I just kind of knew that the confidence level in [the offensive line] wasn't as high as everyone wanted it to be," Watson told Danny Kanell and Brady Quinn. "And I just tried to keep them confident, so I tried to make plays with my legs, put the ball in my hands in the running game and make plays that way. And tried to boost their energy and boost the confidence in them."

View Profile Deshaun Watson HOU • QB • 4 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4165 TD 26 INT 9 YD/Att 8.25

When Watson was asked what part of his game he was trying to improve, he said: "Protecting the ball. This year, the full season, before the bye week I had an interception in every game. Then after that it was only maybe two or three games where I had an interception. Just making those blink decisions. Getting out of the pocket and just kinda throwing up the ball and trying to make my receiver make a play where it's double coverage, and it turned into an interception."

After throwing seven interceptions through Week 6, Watson had just two for the rest of the regular season. Watson also had 5.57 yards per rushing attempt on the season, and he was fairly steady running theball throughout the year.