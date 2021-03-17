Here's something the NFL world didn't expect to hear this offseason: Deshaun Watson rumored to the Philadelphia Eagles. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora isn't ruling out the possibility of Watson to Philadelphia, writing in his latest insider's notebook not to discount the Eagles acquiring one of the game's best quarterbacks in a trade.

In case you're unaware, there are plenty of reasons to acquire Watson -- one of the top five quarterbacks in football. Watson finished third in the NFL in completion percentage (70.2), led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and yards per attempt (8.9), and was second in passer rating (112.4). The NFL's all-time leader in completion percentage, Watson is one of two quarterbacks in NFL history to complete 70% of their passes and throw for 4,500 yards in a season (Drew Brees). He's one of just three players to have 5,200 total yards and compile a 110+ passer rating (Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning).

Though Watson to the Eagles seems like the longest of long shots (and he has a no-trade clause in his contract), Philadelphia actually has some trade ammunition to at least get Houston to return its call. As the number of suitors for Watson continue to disappear in free agency, the Eagles could actually become a player in the Watson sweepstakes. Any team not named the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers should at least call the Houston Texans and see what they want for Watson.

So what could the Eagles theoretically offer for Watson? Let's take a look:

2021 First Round Pick (No. 6 overall)

This pick would have to be included for any Watson trade to work. A top-10 draft pick is such a premium in the NFL, especially in a draft with 12 to 15 impact players before the talent pool dips. The Texans need a first-round pick after trading their 2021 first rounder to the Miami Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil deal -- giving one of the worst rosters in the NFL no hope at an impact player to jumpstart a rebuild.

Getting a top-10 pick is just a starting point for Houston, which could be in the market for a quarterback or an impact skill player with that prime No. 6 pick.

2021 Second-Round Pick (No. 37 overall)

The Eagles also have a high second-round pick this year that would need to be included in a Watson deal. After all, this is a franchise quarterback who is only 25 years old that can lead your team for a decade. Parting ways with the No. 37 pick shouldn't even be a consideration if the Eagles really wanted to acquire Watson.

The Texans don't have a second-round pick in this year's draft either. They could certainly use one.

If the Eagles seriously decide to consider Watson, there is absolutely no need to have Hurts on the roster. Hurts deserves an opportunity to be the starter in Philadelphia after the Eagles dealt away Carson Wentz, but this is Deshaun Watson we're talking about.

Hurts started four games for the Eagles after being used in a Taysom Hill-type role the first 12 games of the season, only throwing three passes before replacing Wentz for good in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. In his four starts, Hurts completed 51.9% of his passes (69 for 133) for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 77.2 passer rating. Hurts also had 46 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns in those four starts. He's the first quarterback since 1950 to have 800 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in his first three starts -- so there's some potential here.

The Texans signed Tyrod Taylor to a one-year contract, but Hurts would provide immediate competition for the job and is a young quarterback Houston could give an excellent shot to start in the first year of a rebuild. Hurts' ability to extend the play wouldn't be bad to get the Houston offense to move the ball downfield.

Oh, Hurts is a Houston native too.

2022 First-Round Pick

Houston has a first-round pick in 2022, but the Texans are going to want another one in any Watson deal -- they are moving on from an elite quarterback, after all. If the Eagles acquire Watson, one would assume they would at least compete in a poor NFC East -- even though the win total would arrange from six to 10 wins in 2021.

Let's assume this pick is between No. 10 and 20. The Eagles can part ways with that pick or give Houston the conditional pick they acquired in the Wentz deal (that pick becomes a first-round pick if the Indianapolis Colts make the playoffs and Wentz plays 70% of the snaps or Wentz plays 75% of the snaps).

The Texans will probably want the sure thing, but the Eagles will have a first-round pick in 2022 regardless. They can afford to deal this pick.

2023 First-Round Pick

Have to give away a minimum of three first-round picks to acquire Watson. The Eagles have the pick in 2023, so they might as well deal it away. Watson's value is worth so much more here.

If the Eagles really wanted to throw in a wild card to sweeten the deal, Sanders is the perfect piece to get this done. Sanders finished fourth in the NFL in yards per carry amongst running backs (5.3) and seventh in yards per game (72.3) in just his second season. A true home run threat, Sanders had touchdown runs of 82 and 74 yards last season -- and a 74-yard run to boot.

Sanders is also a receiving threat out of the backfield. He averaged 10.2 yards per catch and caught three touchdown passes in 2019 finishing behind Austin Ekeler in yards per catch (minimum 50 receptions). Sanders is just one of 32 running backs in league history to catch 50+ passes in his rookie season and just one of just 21 running backs to surpass 500 receiving yards. He is also seventh in league history in yards per catch amongst running backs in their rookie seasons (minimum 50 receptions).

There's an impressive resume Sanders provides -- and makes the Texans acquiring him desirable since he's on his rookie deal. Here's the issue -- the Eagles shouldn't give up Sanders if they were to acquire Watson (pair the two together for the next two years), but he may be the trade piece to get a deal done.

Running backs are a dime a dozen. The Eagles could potentially get creative in the draft to find the next one.