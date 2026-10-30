First place in the AFC North is on the line in Week 8 between a team used to these stakes, the reigning division champion Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2), and a newcomer to these types of games, the Cleveland Browns (5-2).

It's been a long time since this matchup meant this much. The Steelers' and Browns' Week 8 game this season possesses the third-best combined record (10-4, .714 winning percentage) entering a matchup this late into the season in the last 50 years. After Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 27-24 on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4, it now has a chance to sweep the Steelers in the regular season for the first time since 1988. That's the longest regular-season sweep drought (34 seasons) for any divisional matchup since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

So, where could this matchup between two hard-hitting defenses and battle-seasoned quarterbacks in Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson be won? Let's take a closer look.

How Steelers can put the clamps on Deshaun Watson

After struggling on and off the field for the vast majority of his five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, Watson has begun to give the Browns some value. He is just the third quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with a game-winning drive in each of his team's first five wins of a season, along with Troy Aikman (1990) and Matthew Stafford (2016). Watson produced at least three completions and 30 yards on all five of his game-winning drives this season.

In Cleveland's latest comeback, a 27-24 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the Browns trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, marking the team's largest comeback win since 2023. Watson had his most prolific game yet as a Brown with 308 yards passing, his most since Week 17 of the 2020 season, and he snapped a streak of 25 consecutive starts without 300 yards through the air.

So how will the Steelers slow down a reinvigorated Watson? Well, they entered Week 8 with the league's No. 5 scoring defense (19.7 points per game allowed) and the league's No. 6 total defense (303.7). The matchup that will decide this showdown will be how Watson pilots the Browns' passing game against the Steelers' zone coverage.

Pittsburgh runs zone at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL, 82.2% of the time, per TruMedia, and it is allowing the ninth-lowest success rate in the league (42.2%) when running zone coverage, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats. When the Steelers specifically utilize their Cover 3 zone, their success rate allowed decreases to 37.2%, the sixth lowest in the NFL. Of Pittsburgh's seven interceptions in 2026, four have occurred in Cover 3, tied for the league lead.

However, Watson's 49.4% passing success rate against zone coverage is tied for the fourth-best among qualified quarterbacks this season. The good news for Pittsburgh is that success hasn't typically come from big plays, as his 10.6% explosive play rate vs. Cover 3 is the sixth-lowest in the NFL. That means the Steelers can allow a few papercuts, but they should be able to keep everything in front of them when facing a physically diminished version of the three-time Pro Bowler, thanks to the litany of injuries he has suffered in his Browns career.

Whoever wins the battle of Watson vs. the Steelers' zone coverage unit will likely dictate which team will sit atop the AFC North standings entering Week 9.