DeShone Kizer reportedly thanked Aaron Rodgers for leading Packers to a win, Kizer's first in NFL

DeShone Kizer is in his second year in the NFL, but on Sunday he was finally on a team that won a pro game. After Aaron Rodgers came back from a knee injury and led a miraculous 20-point comeback for the Packers in a 24-23 win over the Bears, Kizer reportedly went up to Rodgers and thanked him personally for his first win as an NFL player, according to Peter King.

Kizer, of course, was on the 0-16 Browns in his rookie season, in which he started 15 games. He didn't exactly amaze in his Packers debut either, going 4 of 7 for 55 yards and throwing a pick-six to Khalil Mack.

The Packers, as always, live and die by Rodgers' hand. That appears to be no less true this season, as Rodgers' presence on the field seemed to completely revitalize Green Bay.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Packers, who'll play host to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings' Anthony Barr is the one who landed on top of Rodgers last season, breaking the quarterback's collarbone. Rodgers' status for Sunday is unknown, but Kizer may find himself going up against one of the fiercest defensive lines in football if Rodgers isn't ready to go just yet.

