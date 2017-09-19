DeShone Kizer says his biggest fear came true when he got a migraine vs. Ravens

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is in no trouble of losing his job, even after a four-turnover effort in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. The bigger immediate concern is managing his migraines, which flared up in Baltimore and forced Kizer from the game for one quarter.

"I threw a nice ball to Rashard (Higgins) down the middle of the field and started noticing some of the visual things,'' Kizer said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Migraines aren't your garden-variety headaches; symptoms can also include intense throbbing, nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light. And in Kizer's case, it can affect his ability to quickly make decisions. Four plays after the throw to Higgins, he forgot to put a man in motion and on the subsequent snap, Kizer was intercepted.

"My mental was a little off at the time, and I typically don't forget things like that,'' he explained. "I ended up with a tipped ball and getting it picked.''

Coach Hue Jackson, who had seen Kizer run that play countless times without incident, knew something was wrong.

"When he came off and I asked him about it, he wasn't very clear to me about what it was," Jackson said. "I knew then that something wasn't happening. And he told me, 'Coach, my head is kinda pounding.' ...

"I could just tell that something was going on, so that's why I had him check with the trainer. Never was a concussion, but he was checked for one. He had a migraine. He came back. He was fine. He was totally cleared. Everything with him was fine. So that's why I put him back in the game."

But Kizer concedes that it's hard to tell the difference between a migraine and a concussion.

"They're very similar,'' he said. "For me, it's just a feeling that you get. I've been getting them since I've been young, so I kind of understand that when there's one getting ready to trigger, it's time to take your meds and get past those symptoms as fast as you can."

And while Kizer says there isn't much you can do when a migraine hits, it was the first one he's had during a game since high school.

"That's one of my biggest fears, being a guy who does get chronic migraines (is that it happened during a game),'' he said. "It was bound to happen sometime for me, and I'd rather they're in the season where I can learn from them and create a better plan.''

But Jackson doesn't expect it to be a recurring issue.

"Our medical team says we should hopefully be beyond it," the coach said. "We know it can happen, but hopefully we're beyond this situation.''

Next up: Kizer and the winless Browns travel to Indianapolis to face the winless Colts, where they're actually a road favorite.