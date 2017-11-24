Desmond King gets his first interception, fulfills pick-six prophecy from April

On April 20, Desmond King sent out a tweet. He said that his first interception was going to be a pick-six, and he was calling his shot. In the best call since Babe Ruth, that finally came true against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Iowa graduate picked off Dak Prescott and housed it from 90 yards away in a Chargers route.

My first INT will be a pick 6 I'm calling it now — Desmond E. King II (@blaqbadger14) April 21, 2017

You've got to love a guy with confidence in himself. Even though he probably didn't want it to come this late in the season, King has had a very good year. The fifth-round pick is fifth among all PFF rookies in ratings (not just cornerbacks), with only Marshon Lattimore, Kareem Hunt, Tre'Davious White and Alvin Kamara ahead of him. All four of those players are having outstanding seasons in their own right, so it isn't bad company to keep.

So King is on the board, and he may have a random drug test incoming as the NFL tries to figure out what in the world made King psychic (not to mention the date that that initial tweet was sent out. He's quietly been outplaying his draft status all year, and playing alongside the likes of Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa will only make him better. As the Chargers find themselves suddenly in the AFC playoff hunt, we can expect to see a lot more of Los Angeles' stars moving forward.

It's been a good year for the rookie class of cornerbacks. Lattimore and White have been outstanding, while Jourdan Lewis has also gotten his name in the mix. Now King wants recognition for his efforts as well, and he should start to get it.