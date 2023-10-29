The Atlanta Falcons made a change at quarterback on Sunday, as it was Taylor Heinicke who trotted the offense out onto the field to begin the second half of their Week 8 28-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Atlanta's starter, Desmond Ridder, was evaluated for a concussion, but was seen standing on the sideline wearing a cap after being cleared.

Following the game, though, head coach Arthur Smith did not commit to Heinicke starting moving forward, and stated that Ridder's benching was health-related.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Des," Smith said. We didn't take him out for performance reasons." Instead, Smith noted that he "didn't think Des was right," per Pro Football Talk.

Prior to his exit, Ridder completed 8 of 12 passes for 71 yards in the first half, but he was also sacked five times and lost one fumble. Turnovers have been an issue for Ridder as of late, as he entered this week as the NFL's leader in giveaways with 11. The former third-round pick out of Cincinnati has turned the ball over 10 times in just the last five games, including three red-zone turnovers in last week's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heinicke signed with the Falcons this offseason after three seasons with the Washington Commanders. After entering the game, he immediately led a seven-play, 44-yard drive that was capped with a Younghoe Koo 49-yard field goal. His final stat line saw him complete 12 of 21 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.