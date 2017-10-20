Despite injury, Seahawks' Cliff Avril is not ready to retire from football
Avril experienced numbness in his hands after an injury in Week 4
Star Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after he suffered a freak injury during the Seahawks' Week 4 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which led to numbness in his hands. He sat out the team's Week 5 game, and in the lead-up to their showdown with the Giants this weekend, coach Pete Carroll said some pretty scary stuff about Avril's football future.
"Cliff Avril will go on IR," Carroll said in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio. "He's seeing a bunch of doctors, seriously looking at a big decision." According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, that big decision is a potential retirement from the NFL due to the injury and numbness issues.
Avril, though, says that is definitively not in the cards right now.
"You might see me at the end of this year," he said.
That would obviously be great news for the Seahawks, whose defense is worlds better whenever Avril is on the field. The more important thing here, though, is that Avril gets himself fully healthy and is able to live his life. Once that's taken care of, he can worry about getting back on the field.
-
Aaron Rodgers says surgery went well
Rodgers had surgery to repair his broken collarbone
-
Giants could be remedy Seahawks need
Seattle is prone to slow starts and fast finishes and this week's game sets up well for them...
-
Lynch spotted in stands after ejection
Beast Mode put on his street clothes and watched the rest of the game with his family
-
Best Bets: Rolling with the underdogs
It's the Panthers and a host of underdogs for Pete Prisco's Week 7 best bets
-
Best Bets: Five underdogs who can win
Five of Will Brinson's best bets from Week 7 of the NFL season
-
Week 7 intrigues: Hundley leading Pack
Pete Prisco shares 10 interesting things to watch in Week 7 of the NFL season
Add a Comment