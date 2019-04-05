Despite Kyler Murray rumors, Josh Rosen will reportedly participate in Cardinals' offseason activities

Pretty much from the moment they decided to hire Kliff Kingsbury as their next head coach, there have been rampant trade rumors swirling that the Arizona Cardinals will trade Josh Rosen and select Oklahoma's Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Sure, the Cardinals traded up to select Rosen just last year, but Kingsbury was not the coach at that time, and he is on the record as saying he would take Murray with the No. 1 pick if he had the opportunity to do so.

The Cardinals have at least publicly maintained that they're not trading Rosen, but they've also seemingly wavered slightly from their commitment to him in some comments, with teams stating that they were shopping Rosen at one point. Despite all this noise, Rosen is planning on showing up to the Cardinals' offseason workouts starting next week, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Despite being the subject of rampant trade speculation, Arizona QB Josh Rosen is expected to report to and participate in the start of the Cardinals’ off-season workout program on Monday. Some players who have been subject of trade speculation have declined to report to workouts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2019

Schefter also reports that the Cardinals have not shopped Rosen, and in fact have not shown a willingness to trade him at all, despite reports to the contrary.

Plus, the Cardinals still have not engaged in active trade discussions to date on Josh Rosen. Other teams have asked about him, but to date, the Cardinals have not shown a willingness to trade him. To date.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2019

In fact, CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco said on today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast that he's "starting to get more and more feeling from around people in the know that I don't think it's going to be Murray No. 1 overall," indicating the Cardinals aren't as all-in on drafting the Oklahoma star as others might think.

Let's be honest: everything being said by every NFL team right now is a smokescreen or an attempt to create some sort of leverage. We're three weeks away from the draft, so that's just a reality. Maybe the Cardinals are trading Rosen, and maybe they're not; but what other teams are saying about whether or not they've been shopping him or willing to include him in a deal probably has little to no relationship to reality.

The same likely goes for reports about who is or is not interested in acquiring Rosen. Maybe the Giants really aren't "in love" with him, or maybe they're just trying to get the price to drop. Maybe the Patriots and Chargers are interested, too, or maybe they're just trying to drive the price up. We'll find out soon enough.