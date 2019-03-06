Despite reports about Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury says Cardinals haven't decided on No. 1 pick yet

Coming out of the NFL combine, the hottest rumor around is that the Arizona Cardinals, owners of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, are shopping second-year quarterback Josh Rosen and planning to select Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the first selection. There was even a report over the weekend that the Cardinals had in fact already decided to take Murray and that new coach Kliff Kingsbury was walking around Indianapolis telling everybody at the combine that it was a "done deal."

Not so fast, Kingsbury says. The Cardinals have not actually decided who they're selecting at No. 1 overall just yet.

"But it's fun to hear how I've said I do (know) and that it is a done deal and all those things," Kingsbury said on his podcast, per the team's official website. "So you just roll with it. Enjoy this process."

Of course, Kingsbury stated last year -- prior to taking the Cardinals job -- that he would take Murray at No. 1 overall if given the chance, so that has been fueling a lot of the rumors surrounding the Oklahoma QB's potential union with Arizona. The Cardinals did trade up to select Rosen just last year, but Kingsbury was not yet the coach when that move was made. It would be somewhat surprising for GM Steve Keim to trade the player he moved up for last year, but he already fired the coach that he hired last year (Steve Wilks) so what's to stop him from making another surprising move?

The Cardinals have a lot of holes on their roster, and they could potentially fill one of them by just taking a non-QB with the first pick. They could also deal Rosen, take Murray, and fill another hole with whatever they get for Rosen. Or they could keep Rosen, trade down for a haul of additional picks, and begin filling out the roster that way. Kingsbury appears to know his team has a lot of options.

"It makes it fun having the first pick because nobody knows if you are trying to throw smokescreens or telling the truth or what," Kingsbury said. "There are a thousand different ways you can go with this and we are still 50 days away."