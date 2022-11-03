Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

It's a big night for everyone in Philadelphia and Houston, and let me just say it's not because the Eagles and Texans are playing tonight. As a matter of fact, I'm not sure anyone in either of those two cities will be watching the football game considering Game 5 of the World Series will also be going on tonight.

If I was a Texans fan, I'm definitely watching the Astros game, just so I don't have to watch the Texans. If I'm an Eagles fan, I'm watching both games because there's no way I want to miss the World Series or the Eagles trying to get to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

We will not be previewing the World Series here, but if you want to read about tonight's game, you can check out our Game 5 predictions here. As for everyone else, let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Brady Quinn breaks down the latest NFL news

Zach Wilson USATSI

If you're going to listen to just one episode of the Pick Six podcast every week, then you should definitely make sure that you're listening every Thursday, because that's when Brady Quinn joins the show. For today's episode, the former first-round pick chatted with Will Brinson about a multitude of topics, including whether the Jets should think about benching Zach Wilson.

If anyone knows what Wilson is going through right now, it's definitely Quinn, who has a lot in common with Wilson: Both players are former first-round picks who got drafted by struggling franchises.

So what's Quinn's take on benching Wilson? He says there's no way the Jets should even think about it.

"We're not going to talk about Zach Wilson getting benched because it's the stupidest conversation ever," Quinn said. "The Jets need to see what they have in him, they need to play him, he needs to play, he needs the experience."

Not only did Quinn talk about the Jets, but he was also asked to rank the best teams in the NF. And although the Eagles are undefeated, they didn't crack Quinn's top-two.

"I would say the Bills and right next to the Bills, I'd say the Chiefs," Quinn said before tossing the Eagles in at No. 3. "Philly's one of those teams that looks great, they're schematically tough to prepare for because of the way they run the football and Hurts adds to that. And obviously, their receivers, they have size and ability."

If you want to hear everything else Quinn had to say on today's podcast, then be sure to click here. If you want to see his handsome face, then you can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Thursday night preview: Prepping you for Eagles at Texans

It's a big night for Philadelphia and Houston, and that's because Game 5 of the World Series is happening at 8 p.m. ET. Oh, and there's also this game, which i'm guessing most people in Houston and Philly won't be watching. However, I will be watching as the Eagles (7-0) look to keep their undefeated season alive against the a Texans (1-5-1) team that has never beaten them. (Houston is 0-5 all-time against Philadelphia.)

My good buddy Jared Dubin wrote our deep-dive preview for this game here at CBSSports.com, and here's how he sees the game playing out:

Why the Eagles can win: The Eagles have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and they'll be going up against one of the worst defenses, which means that as long as Philadelphia doesn't overlook the Texans, the Eagles should find a lot of offensive success tonight. The Texans have the worst rushing defense in the NFL through eight weeks (they're surrendering 186 yards per game), so theoretically, the Eagles should be able to control the game with their high-powered rushing attack that has put up 149.6 yards per game this year.

We're not going to go over this part, because the Texans actually can't win. Just kidding, Texans fans. This is the NFL, where any team can beat any team. The Texans' opponents have only managed to score a TD on 47.83% of their red zone trips this season, which makes Houston's defense the fifth-best in the NFL at preventing touchdowns in the red zone. If the Texans can keep the Eagles out of the end zone and force them to kick field goals, that would give them a chance to win this game. Also, if the Eagles defense is susceptible to one thing, it's the run. The Eagles are surrendering nearly 115 yards per game on the ground, and if Houston can take advantage of that with Dameon Pierce, that could make this game interesting. One offensive weapon the Texans won't have tonight is Brandin Cooks, who will be sidelined after missing practice this week due to "personal reasons." Cooks was hoping he would be traded

You can get a full preview of the game from Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, Jordan Dajani put together a full gambling preview (odds via Caesars Sportsbook). You can check out Jordan's full gambling preview by clicking here, but if you don't feel like clicking over, here's one prop from both of us for tonight's game.

ONE PROP Jordan LIKES: Dameon Pierce OVER 15.5 rushing attempts (-129): "With the uncertainty surrounding Brandin Cooks, Pierce is probably Houston's best offensive weapon. The Texans would be smart to feed him. The rookie running back has crossed this line in two out of the past three games."

"With the uncertainty surrounding Brandin Cooks, Pierce is probably Houston's best offensive weapon. The Texans would be smart to feed him. The rookie running back has crossed this line in two out of the past three games." ONE PROP I LIKE: Miles Sanders OVER 78.5 rushing yards (-117): I like this prop for two reasons: One, Sanders is averaging 80.4 yards per game on the ground this season, so if he stays in line with that average, he should hit the over. Also, Sanders is going up against the WORST rushing defense in the NFL. The Texans are surrendering 186 rushing yards per game, which is an insanely high number when you consider that no other NFL team is even giving up 160 yards per game.

Finally, if you're wondering who we're picking, here's who we have tonight in a game where the Eagles are favored by nearly two touchdowns (13.5 points to be exact):

Dubin's pick: Eagles 31-10 over Texans

Dajani's pick: Eagles 34-17 over Texans

My pick: Eagles 31-20 over Texans

To find out who our experts are taking, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com picks page by clicking here.

3. Bradley Chubb lands monstrous extension from Dolphins

Bradley Chubb USATSI

After giving up a first-round pick to land Bradley Chubb in a trade Tuesday, it was pretty much a given that the Dolphins were going to sign him to a massive extension, and that's exactly what happened today.

Here are the details on the monstrous new deal Chubb was given:

Terms of the deal. The Dolphins gave Chubb a five-year extension that's worth $110 million while also including $63.2 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN. With incentives, the deal could be worth a total of $111.25 million. Chubb is also still due $7.75 million for the remainder of this season, which means he has a chance to pull in a total of $119 million over the next five and a half years.

The Dolphins gave Chubb a five-year extension that's worth $110 million while also including $63.2 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN. With incentives, the deal could be worth a total of $111.25 million. Chubb is also still due $7.75 million for the remainder of this season, which means he has a chance to pull in a total of $119 million over the next five and a half years. Chubb doesn't crack the top five for highest-paid pass rushers. With a new money value of $22 million per year, that makes Chubb the sixth-highest paid pass rusher. T.J. Watt is at the top of the list at $28 million per year, followed by Joey Bosa ($27 million), Myles Garrett ($25 million), Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) and Maxx Crosby ($23.5 million).

With a new money value of $22 million per year, that makes Chubb the sixth-highest paid pass rusher. T.J. Watt is at the top of the list at $28 million per year, followed by Joey Bosa ($27 million), Myles Garrett ($25 million), Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) and Maxx Crosby ($23.5 million). Why the Dolphins made the deal. If the Dolphins are going to be Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, they need to be able to stop quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The best way to do that is to put pressure on them, and that's one thing Miami has been struggling with. Through eight weeks, the Dolphins only had 15 sacks on the season. Now, they'll be adding Chubb, who has more than one-third of that total by himself this year with 5.5 sacks.

If the Dolphins are going to be Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, they need to be able to stop quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The best way to do that is to put pressure on them, and that's one thing Miami has been struggling with. Through eight weeks, the Dolphins only had 15 sacks on the season. Now, they'll be adding Chubb, who has more than one-third of that total by himself this year with 5.5 sacks. Chubb does come with some risk. Although Chubb is definitely talented, he has had some major injury issues over the past few years. Since the start of the 2019 season, he's missed a total of 24 games. There have also been spurts in his career where he was ineffective. In 2021, he recorded zero sacks in seven games, and he only has 14 sacks total since the start of the 2019 season. If Chubb can't stay healthy, this trade could backfire on the Dolphins.

For more on the extension, be sure to click here.

4. Playoff projections: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers left out

Now that we're officially halfway through the NFL season, I think it's safe to finally start talking about the playoff race, and we're going to do that today with some playoff projections. CBSSports.com's Jordan Dajani went through the remaining schedule for each team to come up with his list of 14 playoff teams.

Let's take a look at who Dajani has in the postseason.

AFC

1. Bills

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Titans

5. Dolphins

6. Patriots

7. Chargers

Jordan clearly hates me, which is the only way to explain why he left the Bengals out of the AFC playoffs. He also has the Jets staying at home for the postseason even though they currently are tied for the fourth-best record in the AFC.

NFC

1. Eagles

2. Vikings

3. 49ers

4. Saints

5. Cowboys

6. Seahawks

7. Giants

The most notable thing here is definitely the fact that Jordan has both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers missing the playoffs. Besides having no confidence in Brady, Jordan also doesn't seem to believe in the Falcons, who are currently in first place in the NFC South. Instead, Jordan has the Saints stealing the NFC South crown.

If you want to see Jordan's full explanation for his playoff picks, be sure to click here.

5. Three NFL trades that should have happened

Kareem Hunt USATSI

One of the best things about having a former NFL agent on staff here at CBSSports.com is that there aren't very many people who understand the inner-workings of the league quite like our guy Joel Corry. Although we watched an NFL-record 13 trades go down Tuesday, Corry says there should have been at least three more.

So what are the three trades that should have gone down? He revealed those this week and even included the compensation that each team should have gotten for trading away its player.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks to the Packers

Texans would have gotten: 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick

Browns RB Kareem Hunt to the Rams

Browns would have gotten: 2023 compensatory fifth-round pick and RB Cam Akers

Titans TE Austin Hooper to the Giants

Titans would have gotten: 2023 conditional sixth-round pick (fifth-rounder if Giants win playoff game).

If you want to read Corry's full thoughts on why these trades should have been made, be sure to check out his entire story by clicking here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy passes away

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.