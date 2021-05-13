Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The NFC North, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with the Vikings entering a make-or-break year for Kirk Cousins, the Bears adding a new franchise quarterback and the Packers still tussling with Aaron Rodgers. The Lions, meanwhile, might be the biggest mystery as they begin their first year with Dan Campbell at head coach and Jared Goff under center. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Lions schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. 49ers Sept. 12 1 p.m. Fox 2 at Packers (MNF) Sept. 20 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 vs. Ravens Sept. 26 1 p.m. CBS 4 at Bears Oct. 3 1 p.m. Fox 5 at Vikings Oct. 10 1 p.m. Fox 6 vs. Bengals Oct. 17 1 p.m. Fox 7 at Rams Oct. 24 4:05 p.m. Fox 8 vs. Eagles Oct. 31 1 p.m. Fox 9 Bye 10 at Steelers Nov. 14 1 p.m. Fox 11 at Browns Nov. 21 1 p.m. Fox 12 vs. Bears (Thanksgiving) Nov. 25 12:30 p.m. Fox 13 vs. Vikings Dec. 5 1 p.m. CBS 14 at Broncos Dec. 12 4:05 p.m. Fox 15 vs. Cardinals Dec. 19 1 p.m. Fox 16 at Falcons Dec. 26 1 p.m. Fox 17 at Seahawks Jan. 2 4:25 p.m. Fox 18 vs. Packers Jan. 9 1 p.m. Fox

Lions key games

Week 8 vs. Eagles: Are the Eagles going to be good this year? They have pieces, but you might argue that this is one of Detroit's best opportunities at playing spoiler and stealing a victory against a still-unproven QB in Jalen Hurts.

Are the Eagles going to be good this year? They have pieces, but you might argue that this is one of Detroit's best opportunities at playing spoiler and stealing a victory against a still-unproven QB in Jalen Hurts. Week 16 at Falcons: As you can see, none of these games are gimmes for the Lions. But you wonder if Goff might not have a few chances to take advantage of a shuffled secondary in Atlanta. Any wins in the NFC would be huge.

As you can see, none of these games are gimmes for the Lions. But you wonder if Goff might not have a few chances to take advantage of a shuffled secondary in Atlanta. Any wins in the NFC would be huge. Week 6 vs. Bengals: Cincy should be vastly improved if Joe Burrow stays healthy, but the Bengals are still a team in transition. If the Lions' revamped D-line can apply pressure up the middle, there's a window here for an upset.

Lions toughest matchup

Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 24 | Time: 4:05 p.m.

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit has quite a few tough games on tap, but none stands out more than this trip to the West Coast, where Goff will be tasked with going up against Aaron Donald and his old team. The QB on the other sideline, Matthew Stafford, will be much better positioned to air it out and enjoy the sunny skies, complete with a speedy receiving corps that could give the Lions secondary trouble.

Lions projected win total

2021 record prediction: 4-13

The Lions may well be scrappy this year, so long as Dan Campbell's tenacity carries over onto the field. But there's just no way around their schedule. Detroit, in its current state, is a team in transition, and that means trouble awaits for a road slate that includes matchups with playoff-caliber foes like the Browns, Rams, Seahawks and Steelers. The home schedule isn't any easier. Maybe they surprise a few more weeks than expected, but it's just hard to forecast anything other than a return to the top of the draft in 2022.