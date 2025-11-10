Detroit Lions lead man Dan Campbell donned different attire on the sideline Sunday. The coach was rocking reading glasses, holding a play sheet and spent considerable time speaking into his headset. He was clearly calling plays.

Campbell confirmed following Detroit's 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders that he was indeed calling plays for Jared Goff and the offense, but made sure to emphasize that it was a collaborative effort with offensive coordinator John Morton.

"It was just, let's try something a little different," Campbell said. "Look, I know what I want to do, I know how I want to do it. Now, that being said, this is a collaborative effort. I was taking input from John Morton that whole time, and the other coaches ..."

Following the 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, Campbell said he wanted to change things up to find a rhythm. And a week later, the Lions' offense produced 546 total yards, 30 first downs and did not punt as they improved to 6-3 on the season.

Dan Campbell addresses taking over as offensive play-caller for Lions vs. Commanders Jordan Dajani

One of the main differences between the two games was the impact of Jahmyr Gibbs, as he rebounded from recording a career-low 28 yards from scrimmage vs. the Vikings to 172 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in Washington. However, he's not the player that figures to benefit most from the Lions' change at play caller. That would be wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Jameson Williams goes off vs. Commanders

On Sunday, Williams tied a season-high in receptions with six, recorded a season-high 119 yards receiving to lead all receivers, and caught a touchdown. Williams wasn't just a deep-ball threat on Sunday. Detroit found a way to get him the ball in space, and use him in the red zone.

Campbell made sure to get Williams involved after Morton admitted recently that he had failed the former No. 12 overall pick. In the Week 7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams did not have a single catch. In the Week 5 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, he caught just one pass for nine yards. In five of his nine games played this season, Williams has been held to two or fewer receptions.

"I failed him -- that's what I told him. I have to do a better job with that," Morton said last month. "This guy, he's awesome. He doesn't say anything. He just goes and plays. Like I said, 'I wouldn't fault you if you were pissed at me.' You know what I mean? Because I've coached that position, I've played that position. And I know he works too hard..."

Williams had his breakout season last year, as he caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. That resulted in him signing a three-year extension worth up to $83 million two months ago.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the clear-cut WR1 in Detroit, but Williams is a fascinating big-play weapon that is an ideal WR2. It's clear the Lions weren't utilizing him the way they should -- and that figures to change moving forward.

Where do the Lions go from here?

While it's clear Williams is going to benefit from the change at play caller, it's not fair to make any grand takeaways about Detroit's offense given the defense on the other side of the field on Sunday. The Lions were favored by 8.5 points for good reason. Washington has lost four straight games by at least 21 points, and the defense ranks third-worst in yards allowed per game (394.6) and second-worst in passing yards allowed per game (260.2). If the Bengals and Dallas Cowboys were removed from the conversation, the Commanders have the worst defense in the NFL.

The 6-3 Lions currently reside in second place in the NFC North behind the 5-2-1 Green Bay Packers, but that could change depending on what happens Monday night when Green Bay hosts Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lions listed at -700 to make the playoffs, and favored at +105 to win the NFC North for the third straight year.

Campbell's first real test as the new offensive play caller comes next Sunday night, when the Lions travel to Philly to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles in primetime. Williams will be one to keep an eye on in that matchup.