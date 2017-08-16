Detroit Lions disavow use of their logo during violent rally in Charlottesville

The Detroit Lions have denounced the use of their logo during the violent "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend that left one woman dead and 19 injured. A photograph on Getty Images shows a man with a shield bearing a version of the Lions' logo. Unlike the Lions' all-blue logo, this version was half-red, half-blue and included four stars and the Swedish phrase "Nog Ar Nog," which means "enough is enough."

"We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville," the team said in a statement. "We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country."

The Lions become Detroit's second professional sports team to disavow the use of their logo during a rally in which white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists gathered to protest the decision to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. On Saturday, the NHL's Detroit Red Wings issued this statement after images showed their logo displayed on some protesters' placards.

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.," the team said in a statement via Twitter. "The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for Everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation. We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."