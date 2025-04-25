The Detroit Lions are no longer the NFL's Cinderella story. Under the fearless direction of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the longtime NFC North afterthought went from scrappy spoiler to conference powerhouse over the last few seasons, complete with a franchise-record 15-2 record and No. 1 playoff seed in 2024. And now, despite an ugly one-and-done exit from their last postseason, the Lions are under pressure to maintain -- no, accelerate -- their ascent after losing two of their top assistants to other jobs.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, long heralded as Campbell's right-hand man at the helm of Jared Goff's rejuvenation at quarterback, is still in the division, but now as the head coach of the rival Chicago Bears. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, meanwhile, took his own promotion with the New York Jets, leaving Campbell to rely on a first-time defensive play-caller in Kelvin Sheppard, the 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins linebacker.

Personnel-wise, the Lions aren't exactly flush with dire needs; there's a reason they won 15 games last season. Goff had some scary turnover sprees during his otherwise solid 2024 campaign, however, which means Detroit could use added reinforcements along the trenches, where veteran guard Kevin Zeitler left via free agency. And speedy wide receiver Jameson Williams' sketchy availability could warrant additional investments at pass catcher.

Otherwise, most of Motown's holes probably lie on defense, where Glenn's leadership will also be missing. Aidan Hutchinson is one of the game's premier edge rushers, but he's coming off a serious leg injury, and the Lions could still use a legitimate partner for him, especially after 2024 rental Za'Darius Smith exited this offseason. The interior of the defensive front is also ripe for added assistance, with big man Alim McNeill also fresh off a severe injury.

Exactly how might the Lions supplement their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's on Detroit's plate in terms of draft ammunition and projected targets:

Detroit Lions team needs

Positions: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, OT, S, QB

Notable additions: CB D.J. Reed Jr., CB Avonte Maddox

CB D.J. Reed Jr., CB Avonte Maddox Notable losses: OG Kevin Zeitler, DE Za'Darius Smith, CB Carlton Davis

Detroit Lions draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 7