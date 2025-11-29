The Detroit Lions were hoping to get a major boost to their offensive line during the playoff push with the news four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was going to come out of retirement and rejoin the team beginning in Week 14.

However, on Saturday, the Lions announced Ragnow failed his physical after reporting to the team on Friday. Detroit's medical team discovered a Grade 3 hamstring strain that would have kept him out for the remainder of the regular season. Given he would be unable to play for the team before the playoffs, Ragnow will no longer be rejoining the Lions this season and will not look to play in the postseason.

"Frank Ragnow reported to our facility and went through the normal process of meetings. Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical," the team said in a statement.

While the Lions have been solid on offense this season, one of their weaknesses has been the interior of their line that they hoped Ragnow would help improve. The Lions are second in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing yards per carry, but have been a bit of a boom-or-bust unit with the ground game. They have been fairly reliant on Jahmyr Gibbs creating explosive plays running the ball rather than being as capable of matriculating the ball down the field with consistent successful runs as in years past.

They've also yielded more pressure up the middle on Jared Goff, who has been sacked 26 times this season, and have simply not been as sharp on offense in the first season without Ben Johnson, who is now the coach of the Chicago Bears. Some of that is the loss of their brilliant coordinator, but they've also had a tough time without Ragnow as injuries have piled up, with starting center Graham Glasgow missing their Thanksgiving game with a knee injury.

Ragnow, a first-round pick in 2018, announced his retirement in June at age 29, citing his future health as the main reason for stepping away from football. Before that, he started all 96 games he played from 2018-24. Ragnow would've provided a significant boost to their offensive front had he been able to return to the form he showed in 2024 prior to retirement, but his hamstring injury will prevent him from joining the team. As such, the Lions will have to find a way to cobble together a functional line without that Pro-Bowl reinforcement and make a strong December push to the postseason.

"Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior," the team said. "He will forever be a Lion."