The Detroit Lions offensive line is about to receive a major boost. Four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, who retired during the offseason, is set to come out of retirement and rejoin his former team for the stretch run. According to NFL Media, Ragnow is in shape and will be ready to play "sooner, rather than later."

Ragnow announced his retirement in June and cited his future health as the primary reason for stepping away from the NFL. Months later, though, the standout lineman is reportedly in strong enough condition to step back into the lineup in short order.

Prior to his departure, Ragnow established himself as one of the league's top centers and was a key force behind the Lions' rise to Super Bowl contention. He helped pave the way for an outstanding rushing attack featuring Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and was instrumental in protecting Jared Goff during his career renaissance. In turn, he received recognition with four Pro Bowl selections and three second-team All-Pro nods.

Ragnow started every game for which he was healthy from 2018-24. That included at least 14 starts in every season but 2021 when he played in just four games due to turf toe. The wear and tear of life as an NFL lineman led him to his retirement at age 29.

"I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my families future," Ragnow said in his retirement announcement. "I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life."

The Lions selected Ragnow with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Arkansas standout was a two-time All-American in college and unquestionably delivered on his pro potential.

Detroit raises offensive ceiling, gains depth in the trenches

Detroit, with the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL, does not lack explosiveness. The Lions have been solid in pass protection, too. That is to say they seem to be operating just fine without Ragnow in the lineup. But that does not diminish the importance of his return.

If Ragnow immediately slots back into the starting center job upon his return to the team facility, the offensive line will be stronger across the board. His presence would allow Graham Glasgow to slide back over to one of the guard spots and thus allow the Lions to pick between the better of Kayode Awosika and second-round rookie Tate Ratledge to fill the other guard position. Not only will Detroit then have a starting-caliber option ready to come off the bench, but it will also raise the floor and ceiling of its starting lineup.

All of this happens at a key juncture. If the season ended today, the Lions would be the first NFC team out of the playoffs. They have an opportunity on Thursday to gain a key head-to-head win over the Green Bay Packers, who stand a half-game ahead of them in the standings.