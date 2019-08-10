Detroit Lions sign Josh Johnson after Tom Savage suffers injury in preseason opener

The Detroit Lions worked out two quarterbacks after Tom Savage went down with an injury in the preseason opener.

Savage was sacked by the New England Patriots three times on Thursday night, and ended up in the locker room getting evaluated for a concussion. With David Fales as the only other quarterback on roster, Detroit was in the market for another quarterback. According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions gave a look at Josh Johnson and Landry Jones, two veterans who were still searching for NFL homes heading into the first slate of preseason games.

The Lions decided to sign Johnson, the team announced on Saturday, hoping to get him up to speed quickly.

Johnson spent time with the Washington Redskins last year, and started the last three games of the season due to the numerous injuries the Redskins suffered at quarterback. He was even able to lead Washington to a 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 -- his first NFL win as a starter in 10 years.

In 33 career games, Johnson has passed for 1,632 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The 33-year-old has had stints with 12 different NFL teams during his career, but piqued the interest of several clubs after taking the reins of the injury-riddled Redskins last year. He was actually offered a contract by the Baltimore Ravens in July, but declined, as he felt like it wasn't the right situation. It appears he decided Detroit was a better fit.

Jones spent his first five seasons as the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released following the 2018 preseason. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last October, but did not play in any games. In 18 regular-season games, Jones has passed for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Lions felt Johnson brought more to the table than Jones, and made the call accordingly.

Savage's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the Lions have not released any details about his status at this time.

The Lions also announced they signed running back Justin Stockton, a former standout of Texas A&M that went undrafted following his collegiate career. The 24-year-old brings a similar skill set as the now-released Theo Riddick, as evidenced by his stat line with the Red Raiders that included 2,586 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in four seasons.

Stockton joins a depth chart in search of another RB that can be a flex weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford.