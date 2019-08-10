Detroit Lions to reportedly work out two veteran quarterbacks following Tom Savage's injury

The Detroit Lions are working out two quarterbacks in hopes of signing one, after Tom Savage went down with an injury in the preseason opener.

Savage was sacked by the New England Patriots three times on Thursday night, and ended up in the locker room getting evaluated for a concussion. David Fales is the only other quarterback on roster, which means Detroit is in the market for another quarterback. According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions will work out Josh Johnson and Landry Jones on Saturday, who are two veterans still searching for new NFL homes.

Johnson spent time with the Washington Redskins last year, and started the last three games of the season due to the numerous injuries the Redskins suffered at quarterback. He was even able to lead Washington to a 16-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 -- his first NFL win as a starter in 10 years.

In 33 career games, Johnson has passed for 1,632 yards, eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The 33-year-old has had stints with 12 different NFL teams during his career, but piqued the interest of several clubs after taking the reins of the injury-riddled Redskins last year. He was actually offered a contract by the Baltimore Ravens in July, but declined, as he felt like it wasn't the right situation. It will be interesting to see if he feels like Detroit presents a better opportunity for him.

Jones spent his first five seasons as the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released following the 2018 preseason. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last October, but did not play in any games. In 18 regular-season games, Jones has passed for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Savage's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the Lions have not released any details about his status at this time.