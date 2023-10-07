Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Carolina 0-4, Detroit 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Detroit Lions will be playing in front of their home fans against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Panthers took a loss in their last matchup and are no doubt out to reverse the Lions' good fortune.

Detroit was not the first on the board last Thursday, but they got there more often. They strolled past the Packers with points to spare, taking the game 34-20. With that win, Detroit brought their scoring average up to 26.5 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was David Montgomery, who rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Carolina, who are still winless after their game on Sunday. They took a 21-13 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Carolina in their matchups with Minnesota: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.4 yards per play. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Vikings advanced 6.0.

The Lions have been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in three of their first four contests, giving them a 3-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch (the Lions' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 41.7% over those games). Meanwhile, the Panthers' defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-4.

Looking ahead, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' game: The Lions have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 3.2 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Panthers, though, as they've been averaging only 1.5 per game. Given the Lions' sizeable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find some way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Odds

Detroit is a big 9.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Carolina has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Detroit.