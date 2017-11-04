Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers odds: Picks from expert with 12 straight Packers wins
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and made a strong play for Monday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" to close out Week 9.
The Lions are two-point favorites after the game opened as a pick'em. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5, up a half-point from an open of 43.
Before you make any bets on Packers-Lions, you'll want to hear what SportsLine Stat Geek R.J. White has to say.
Two weeks ago, White told SportsLine readers to go under 47.5 in Green Bay's game against the New Orleans Saints that many thought would go over. The result: just 43 total points and easy cash.
White is an incredible 12-0 picking for or against the Packers against the spread dating to last season. And if you count over-unders, he's on a blistering 15-1 run. Anyone who has followed his advice is way, way up.
Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest and has his pulse on NFL spreads.
Now, he's going for 13 winning Packers picks in a row on "Monday Night Football," and he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
With Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) on IR, Brett Hundley will make his second career NFL start.
White knows the Packers were able to get to halftime with a lead in Hundley's first start thanks to a strong game by RB Aaron Jones (17-131-1) and the defense coming up with two first-quarter interceptions.
That same formula could work at home against the Lions, who have been carved up on the ground in losses to the Falcons and Saints.
But just because the Packers should be able to move the football doesn't mean they cover, especially in a divisional game with a backup quarterback.
The Packers have allowed 100 yards on the ground every game since Week 1. And the Lions have been dominant on special teams, where they have the best DVOA in the league. A chunk of that value comes on punt returns, where Jamal Agnew already has two TDs this season.
And in two games, Hundley already has four interceptions, the same as Lions QB Matthew Stafford has had all season. And speaking of Stafford, his 264 passing yards per game is good for eighth in the league.
White knows there's a critical stat no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Lions-Packers. And Emory Hunt, who has won 15 of his last 21 NFL picks, agrees with him.
So which side should you back in Lions-Packers on "Monday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what critical stat determines which side of Packers-Lions you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past 12 Packers picks, and find out.
