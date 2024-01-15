3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Lions and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 24-20 lead against the Rams.

If the Lions keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Rams will have to make due with a 10-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 10-7, Detroit 12-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $383.53

What to Know

The Rams and the Lions had a good regular season, but the real challenge begins now, in the postseason. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will fight it out against the Detroit Lions in an NFC playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The Lions are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Rams in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Los Angeles entered their tilt with San Francisco with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Rams made off with a 21-20 win over the 49ers. Los Angeles was down 21-7 with 0:11 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point win.

The Rams can attribute much of their success to Carson Wentz, who threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Lions earned a 30-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions relied on the efforts of Amon-Ra St. Brown, who picked up 144 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jared Goff, who threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.9% of his passes. St. Brown made the highlight reel thanks to a 70-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Lions' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Aidan Hutchinson and his two sacks.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for Detroit, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the contest is expected to be close, with the Lions going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 52 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Detroit.