Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Minnesota 7-9, Detroit 11-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Vikings have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Coming off a loss in a game the Vikings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Minnesota gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. Their bruising 33-10 defeat to the Packers might stick with them for a while. Minnesota was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 23-3.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Vikings had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 211 total yards. That's the fewest total yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Detroit went for two against Dallas on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the game. The Lions were just a hair shy of victory and fell 20-19 to the Cowboys. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with Dallas: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their defeat, the Lions saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Amon-Ra St. Brown, who picked up 90 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all.

Minnesota has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest: The Vikings have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 269 passing yards per game (they're ranked fifth in passing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Lions struggle in that department as they've been averaging 267.9 passing yards per game. It's looking like Sunday's game might be a classic QB duel.

Odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.