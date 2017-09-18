Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants odds: Picks from expert who dominated Monday Night Football

NFL Week 2 ends Monday night at MetLife Stadium with the New York Giants hosting the Detroit Lions.



The line is Giants -3, meaning Vegas expects New York to win by three points. It opened at Giants -5 before uncertainty about the availability of stud wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caused it to plummet. Beckham is dealing with an ankle injury and sat out Week 1.

Beckham will reportedly test his ankle in warm-ups, but even if he does suit up, his effectiveness is questionable. Will he be his usual self or only operate as a decoy?



The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 42, down a point-and-a-half from where it opened.



In a "Monday Night Football" game like this with so much uncertainty, you need to hear what Nick Kostos, a.k.a. 'Mr. Monday Night', has to say.



Kostos backed the Chargers plus-3.5 points last Monday night. When Los Angeles covered in a 24-21 loss, it made Kostos an incredible 17-8 on "Monday Night Football" picks since SportsLine launched.



Kostos now gets a Monday night matchup involving his hometown Giants. He knows the Giants are coming off an abysmal performance in prime time last week against the division-rival Cowboys. Eli Manning barely topped 200 yards passing without Beckham and the Giants only mustered a field goal.



The Lions, meanwhile, are riding high after knocking off the Cardinals in Week 1. They intercepted Carson Palmer three times in a surprisingly easy victory. Matthew Stafford threw for almost 300 yards and four touchdowns, two to rookie Kenny Galladay, who's emerged as a potent threat in Detroit's offense.



The Lions managed to put up 35 points, but that was indoors at Ford Field. The Giants only allowed more than 20 points at home twice last season and held the Lions to just six in Week 15 at MetLife. Therefore, it's no surprise that Kostos is leaning Under in this game.



Kostos knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Lions-Giants. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine. And senior analyst Larry Hartstein, who won 82 percent of his money line picks last season, agrees with him.



So which side should you back in Lions-Giants on "Monday Night Football"? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor determines which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who has dominated on "Monday Night Football."