Detroit vs. Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Lions vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Detroit 3-6-1; Carolina 6-3-1
What to Know
On Sunday Carolina will take on Detroit at 1:00 p.m. Carolina don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
Carolina suffered a grim 21-52 defeat to Pittsburgh last week. On a positive note, Christian McCaffrey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 77 yards on the ground on 14 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against Chicago, falling 22-34. Detroit were down by 10-34 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The last time the two teams met, Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit, sneaking past 27-24. Will Carolina repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.54
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Detroit are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 24 vs. Carolina Panthers 27
