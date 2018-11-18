Detroit vs. Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Carolina will challenge Detroit on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Carolina don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was a good run, but Carolina finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 21-52 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh last Thursday. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 77 yards on the ground on 14 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs. Christian McCaffrey has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Carolina in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Detroit have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against Chicago making it three winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but Detroit had to settle for a 22-34 defeat against Chicago. Detroit were down by 10-34 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The last time the two teams met, Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit, sneaking past 27-24. Will Carolina repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.