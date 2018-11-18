Detroit vs. Carolina updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

3rd Quarter Recap

Detroit didn't get on the board first, but they have gotten on the board more. After three quarters neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Detroit lead 13-7. They have been led by Kerryon Johnson, who has so far rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries.

Excitement is starting to build on Detroit's sideline as this would be their first win in three games. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

Carolina will challenge Detroit on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was a good run, but Carolina finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 21-52 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh last Thursday. Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from Christian McCaffrey, who picked up 77 yards on the ground on 14 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs. Christian McCaffrey has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Carolina in each of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Detroit have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against Chicago making it three winless games in a row. It was a hard-fought game, but Detroit had to settle for a 22-34 defeat against Chicago. Detroit were down by 10-34 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The last time the two teams met, Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit, sneaking past 27-24. Will Carolina repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.