Detroit vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: Detroit 4-6; Chicago 7-3

What to Know

Detroit will be playing at home against Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. Detroit aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

There's no place like home for Detroit, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Carolina 20-19. The victory was some much needed relief for Detroit as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, after losing to Minnesota the last time they met, Chicago decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Chicago got past Minnesota with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 25-20. The win was familiar territory for Chicago, who now have four in a row.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 4-6 and Chicago to 7-3. In Detroit's victory, Kerryon Johnson rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries and Kenny Golladay caught 8 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown. We'll see if Chicago have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Detroit are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Detroit have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.