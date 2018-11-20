Detroit vs. Chicago: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Lions vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Detroit 4-6; Chicago 7-3
What to Know
Detroit will be playing at home against Chicago at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. Detroit aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
There's no place like home for Detroit, bouncing back after a tough loss on the road. They won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Carolina 20-19. The victory was some much needed relief for Detroit as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, after losing to Minnesota the last time they met, Chicago decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Chicago got past Minnesota with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 25-20. The win was familiar territory for Chicago, who now have four in a row.
Their wins bumped Detroit to 4-6 and Chicago to 7-3. In Detroit's victory, Kerryon Johnson rushed for 87 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries and Kenny Golladay caught 8 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown. We'll see if Chicago have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Detroit are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 7-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Detroit have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Chicago.
- 2018 - Chicago Bears 34 vs. Detroit Lions 22
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 24 vs. Detroit Lions 27
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Detroit Lions 14
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Detroit Lions 24
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 37 vs. Chicago Bears 34
