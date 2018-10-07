Detroit vs. Green Bay updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Lions vs. Packers football game
On Sunday Detroit take on Green Bay at 1:00 p.m. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Green Bay picked up 439 yards, Detroit 403).
Detroit were close but not close enough last Sunday as they fell 24-26 to Dallas. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Matthew Stafford, who passed for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Golden Tate, who caught passes for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Green Bay and Buffalo. Green Bay blew past Buffalo 22-0. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the victory.
Green Bay's win lifted them to 2-1-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 1-3. Detroit's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Green Bay defensive front that amassed seven sacks against Buffalo, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
