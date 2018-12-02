Detroit vs. L.A. Rams: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Detroit 4-7-1; L.A. Rams 10-1-1

What to Know

The Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will need to watch out since the Rams have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Rams and Kansas City were playing football. The Rams narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Kansas City 54-51. Jared Goff, who passed for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Rams's success.

As for Detroit, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 16-23 loss against Chicago last week. If Detroit were hoping to take revenge for the 22-34 loss against Chicago the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

The Rams's win lifted them to 10-1-1 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 4-7-1. The Rams caused 5 turnovers against Kansas City, so Detroit will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.58

Prediction

The Rams are a big 10 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Detroit are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 4-5-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5 point favorite.

Series History

Detroit and L.A. Rams both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.