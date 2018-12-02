Detroit vs. L.A. Rams: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Lions vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: Detroit 4-7-1; L.A. Rams 10-1-1
What to Know
The Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will need to watch out since the Rams have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Rams and Kansas City were playing football. The Rams narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Kansas City 54-51. Jared Goff, who passed for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Rams's success.
As for Detroit, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was a hard-fought match, but they had to settle for a 16-23 loss against Chicago last week. If Detroit were hoping to take revenge for the 22-34 loss against Chicago the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
The Rams's win lifted them to 10-1-1 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 4-7-1. The Rams caused 5 turnovers against Kansas City, so Detroit will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.58
Prediction
The Rams are a big 10 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Detroit are 5-5-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 4-5-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5 point favorite.
Series History
Detroit and L.A. Rams both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams 28
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 21 vs. Detroit Lions 14
