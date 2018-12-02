Detroit vs. L.A. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

The experts predicted a victory for the Rams, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but the Rams are ahead 3-0. Nobody has stood out from the pack for them offensively yet, with Todd Gurley being one of several leaders.

The Rams entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. It won't be a walk in the park -- we'll see if the team can pull it off.

Game Preview

The Rams have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next matchup against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Rams and Kansas City were playing football. Two weeks ago, the Rams narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Kansas City 54-51. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Goff's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.

As for Detroit, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against Chicago last Thursday, falling 16-23. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Detroit of the 22-34 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.

The Rams's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-7. The Rams caused 5 turnovers against Kansas City, so Detroit will need to take especially good care of the ball.