Detroit vs. L.A. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Lions vs. Rams football game
1st Quarter Recap
The experts predicted a victory for the Rams, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but the Rams are ahead 3-0. Nobody has stood out from the pack for them offensively yet, with Todd Gurley being one of several leaders.
The Rams entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. It won't be a walk in the park -- we'll see if the team can pull it off.
Game Preview
The Rams have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They hope to keep the momentum going despite having enjoyed some extra time before their next matchup against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. The Rams will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.
Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Rams and Kansas City were playing football. Two weeks ago, the Rams narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Kansas City 54-51. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Goff's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.
As for Detroit, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against Chicago last Thursday, falling 16-23. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Detroit of the 22-34 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head.
The Rams's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 4-7. The Rams caused 5 turnovers against Kansas City, so Detroit will need to take especially good care of the ball.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Updates: Giants get early pick-six
All of the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
-
Week 13 SNF DFS for DraftKings, FanDuel
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Expert picks for every Week 13 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 13 in the NFL will go right here
-
NFL investigating Hunt for June incident
Kareem Hunt is apparently being investigated by the NFL for another incident that took place...
-
Patriots vs. Vikings odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein is dialed in to the pulse of Mike Zimmer's Vikings
-
Hunt lied to Chiefs, didn't talk to NFL
The former Chiefs running back apologized and said he never talked to the NFL and lied to the...