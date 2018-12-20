Detroit vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Lions vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: Detroit 5-9; Minnesota 7-6-1
What to Know
Minnesota will square off against Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Minnesota made sure to put some points up on the board against Miami last week. Minnesota made easy work of Miami and carried off a 41-17 win. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Detroit or Buffalo, but it was Buffalo snatching the 13-14 victory.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against Detroit the last time the two teams met, taking their game 24-9. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Vikings are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Detroit are 7-6-1 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 6-6-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 42.5
Series History
Minnesota have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Detroit.
- 2018 - Minnesota Vikings 24 vs. Detroit Lions 9
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings 30
- 2017 - Minnesota Vikings 7 vs. Detroit Lions 14
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings 13
- 2016 - Minnesota Vikings 16 vs. Detroit Lions 22
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings 28
- 2015 - Minnesota Vikings 26 vs. Detroit Lions 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Draft: Prospects in Music City Bowl
An enormous but explosive nose tackle and a springy linebacker headline the prospects to watch...
-
What Gordon's absence means for Patriots
Gordon was playing well, but he may be facing an indefinite suspension from the league
-
Xavien Howard denies surgery report
Howard has missed the past two games with a meniscus injury
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 16 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Allen, Gordon expected back vs. Ravens
Philip Rivers' top two pass-catchers will be on the field for a big game
-
Gordon taking break for mental health
Gordon has played well since being traded to the Patriots but will now be out for an undetermined...