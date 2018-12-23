Detroit vs. Minnesota Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Lions vs. Vikings football game
Minnesota will square off against Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After a disappointing seven points in their last match, Minnesota made sure to put some points up on the board against Miami last week. Minnesota made easy work of Miami and carried off a 41-17 win. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Detroit or Buffalo, but it was Buffalo snatching the 13-14 victory.
Minnesota are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against Detroit the last time the two teams met, taking their game 24-9. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
