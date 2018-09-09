Detroit vs. N.Y. Jets Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Monday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Lions football game
Last year was nothing to brag about for the N.Y. Jets, so the squad is looking forward to a new start on Monday. They travel to take on Detroit at 7:10 PM.
Unfortunately for the N.Y. Jets, the oddsmakers think they're going to be starting the season off on the wrong foot, as they come into the game as underdogs. We'll see if they have what it takes to pull off the upset.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Doug Baldwin reportedly has torn MCL
Russell Wilson might be without his favorite target for a few weeks
-
Fitzmagic made way to son's fantasy team
Fitzmagic would go on to utterly shred the Saints
-
Gruden: Mack didn't want to play here
A week after trading their best player, the Raiders are trying to control the damage
-
MNF: Lions-Jets odds, picks, predictions
RJ White also finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest
-
MNF: Preview, pick for Rams-Raiders
The Rams travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders in Jon Gruden's return
-
Jets at Lions: Preview, predictions
A look at the first of two prime-time showdowns set for Monday night