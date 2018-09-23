Detroit vs. New England: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Detroit Lions (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Detroit 0-2; New England 1-1

What to Know

On Sunday Detroit take on New England at 8:20 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Detroit, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 27-30 to San Francisco last week. Detroit's defeat came about despite a quality game from Matthew Stafford, who passed for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New England came up short against Jacksonville, falling 20-31.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. New England's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Detroit defensive front that amassed six sacks against San Francisco, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Ford Field, Michigan

Ford Field, Michigan TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Prediction

The Patriots are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.

Last season, Detroit were 8-7-1 against the spread. As for New England, they were 11-7-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.