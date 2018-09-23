Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, score, results, statistics, highlights for 'Sunday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Lions vs. Patriots football game
The Patriots are coming off a loss, which is typically bad news for whomever's next on the schedule, but it gets worse for the Lions because Bill Belichick has a 11-4 mark against his former assistants in New England who went on to head-coaching gigs elsewhere, and he's 3-1 against them when they meet for the first time. Only Josh McDaniels has a winning record (1-0) but he's currently the Pats' offensive coordinator after New England convinced him not to take the Colts' job this offseason. Meanwhile, Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini and Bill O'Brien are a combined 3-11.
Which is a long way of saying: Matt Patricia, the former Patriots defensive coordinator who was hired to coach the Lions in the offseason, could be in for a long evening. Detroit enters the game with an 0-2 record after getting blown out at home against the Jets and losing to the 49ers on the road last Sunday.
The Lions are 6.5-point home dogs, and all eight CBSSports.com experts expect them to neither win nor cover.
You can follow all the action in the "Sunday Night Football" matchup in our live blog below:
