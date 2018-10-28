Detroit vs. Seattle: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Lions vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Detroit Lions (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: Detroit 3-3-1; Seattle 3-3-1
What to Know
Seattle have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Detroit at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Seattle and Oakland. Everything went Seattle's way against Oakland two weeks ago as they made off with a 27-3 victory. Russell Wilson, who passed for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Seattle's success.
Meanwhile, Detroit were able to grind out a solid win over Miami last Sunday, winning 32-21.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3-1. Detroit's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Seattle defensive front that amassed six sacks against Oakland, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.47
Prediction
The Lions are a solid 3 point favorite against the Seahawks.
This season, Detroit are 4-1-1 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 3-2-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 26 vs. Detroit Lions 6
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 13 vs. Detroit Lions 10
-
