Detroit vs. Seattle Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Seattle has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Detroit on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Seattle and Oakland. Seattle blew past Oakland 27-3. Among those leading the charge for Seattle was Russell Wilson, who passed for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over Miami last Sunday, winning 32-21. The success made it back-to-back wins for Detroit.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3. The Seattle defense got after the quarterback against Oakland to the tune of six sacks, so Detroit's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.