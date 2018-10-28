Detroit vs. Seattle updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Lions vs. Seahawks football game
Game Recap
Detroit were the first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against Seattle on Sunday. Detroit fell to Seattle 14-28.
Marvin Jones and Matthew Stafford were two go-getters for Detroit despite the loss. The former caught 7passes for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the latter passed for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Stafford's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past seven games.
No one put up better numbers for Seattle than Russell Wilson, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns. The match brought them to 4-3 and dropped Detroit to a mirror-image 3-4.
Next week Detroit will take on Minnesota at 2:00 p.m. Seattle will look to defend their home turf against the Chargers at 5:05 p.m. The Chargers are cruising in on a four-game winning streak.
