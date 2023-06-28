The New England Patriots are getting some business done on the wide receiver front before the start of training camp next month. No, they didn't reach an agreement with free agent DeAndre Hopkins, but they did agree to terms with DeVante Parker on a new three-year contract worth up to $33 million, according to NFL Media. The deal reportedly includes $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses.

Parker wanted to extend his contract to help bring a Super Bowl back to New England, Ian Rapoport reports. The 30-year-old wideout was entering the final year of his deal, which would pay him $5.7 million in base salary, per Spotrac. In his first season with the Patriots, Parker caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns in 13 contests. Despite missing four games, Parker was New England's second-leading receiver. His 17.4 yards per reception led all Patriots wideouts in 2022.

DeVante Parker NE • WR • #1 TAR 47 REC 31 REC YDs 539 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Parker got traded from the rival Miami Dolphins along with a fifth-round pick to the Patriots for a third-round selection last offseason. In seven seasons with Miami, Parker averaged 50.8 receiving yards per game and caught 24 touchdowns. His best season came back in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. The veteran receiver serves as a consistent presence out wide for the young Mac Jones, who is expected to take another step forward in his development this upcoming season with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

The Patriots entered Wednesday with $14.95 million in cap space (10th in the league in remaining cap space). New England is one of two teams that hosted Hopkins, who is looking for a new home. It's unknown if this new contract affects the Patriots' pursuit of the five-time All-Pro.