Devin Funchess calls himself a 'former Panther' as team reportedly plans to let him leave in free agency

Back in 2014 and 2015, the Carolina Panthers selected monster-sized wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess in back-to-back drafts, reasoning that Cam Newton's tendency to throw high and wide of his wide receivers meant he needed big-bodied targets with wide catch radii to cover for his relative inaccuracy. Benjamin was traded during the final year of his rookie contract in 2017, with the Panthers receiving third and seventh-round picks in return.

Now, they appear to be preparing to let Funchess walk after the expiration of his rookie deal. Funchess posted a video on Twitter Friday in which he referred to himself as a former Panther who is looking for a new team in free agency.

Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer then reported that the Panthers have not even had talks with Funchess about a new deal.

Funchess totaled 161 catches for 2,223 yards and 21 scores in his four years with Carolina, a stretch during which he was one of the least efficient receivers in football. Among the 223 players who were targeted at least 100 times during that four-season span, Funchess' catch rate of 51.8 percent ranked 207th. His best season came in 2017 when he was Newton's de facto No. 1 target, but he regressed in 2018 and is not necessarily a fit for the team's new style of offense that emphasizes speed and the ability to make plays in open space, which is a better fit for players like Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

Funchess could find a home with a team looking for some size on the perimeter, but he seems mostly suited to being a red-zone weapon rather than a full-time No. 1 or No. 2 wideout.