Devin Funchess reportedly done for the season, Colts essentially paid $10 million for one game

The Indianapolis Colts designated wide receiver Devin Funchess to return from injured reserve on Nov. 13, which started a 21 day running clock during which he would need to be added to the active roster. Although they officially have until Dec. 4, the Colts do not plan to activate Funchess, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, which effectively ends his season.

Funchess signed a one-year deal worth $10 million in March after spending the first four years of his career with the Panthers. The former second round selection suffered a fractured collarbone in Week 1 against the Chargers. He had three receptions for 32 yards prior to the injury. According to Rapoport, the plate inserted to stabilize the break "did not work out as hoped'' and "he hasn't healed enough.''

The signing was criticized from the beginning but it looks even worse now. The Michigan native essentially played in one game for $10 million. To make matters worse, he had missed just three games in four seasons with Carolina. Over that time period, he recorded 161 receptions for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Indianapolis (6-5) is currently a game back of the Texans within the AFC South entering Sunday's Week 13 action. The Titans have a record equal to the Colts. Four teams carry a 6-5 record, which is currently good enough for the final wild-card spot. The Steelers possess the tiebreaker over the Raiders, Titans and Colts. The Browns, who are a game back, play Pittsburgh Sunday.

After today's game against Tennessee, the Colts will have games remaining against the Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers and Jaguars. Head coach Frank Reich has ruled running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton out Sunday. Wide receiver Parris Campbell, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Khari Willis were listed as questionable. Tight end Eric Ebron was added to the Injured Reserve Nov. 25. Injuries are beginning to mount for the AFC contender.

Each team is able to designate two players to return from the injured reserve each year. Funchess was the first for Indianapolis.