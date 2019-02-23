Devin McCourty addresses Robert Kraft's solicitation charges: 'You really have to just let it play out'

There's a good chance that anytime a Patriots player makes a public appearance over the next few weeks, they're going to be asked about the situation involving team owner Robert Kraft.

Those questions officially started on Friday when defensive back Devin McCourty was asked his thoughts about the legal case against Kraft, who has been charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. Although McCourty didn't come out and directly defend Kraft, he did make it clear that he's not going to rush to judgement.

"When you see things come out like that you really have to just let it play out," McCourty said, NBC Sports Boston. "See what it is, what it isn't, and go from there."

McCourty has known Kraft for a long time. The Patriots safety joined the team in 2010 after New England selected him with the 27th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Of the players currently on the Patriots' roster, only Tom Brady, Stephen Gostkowski, Matthew Slater and Julian Edelman have been in New England longer than McCourty has.

According to McCourty, Kraft has been someone to "lean on" during the nine years that they've known each other.

"For me, RKK has been a great person to lean on as far as social justice stuff, a guy to lean on, a guy to talk to, always present in the locker room, always there to talk to guys," McCourty said. "I've had the opportunity to build that kind of relationship with him. With what's transpired, you really just have to let it play out and see what happens."

The Patriots defensive back gave his interview from Puerto Rico, where he's on a goodwill mission with his twin brother Jason. Although Kraft's future is currently up in the air, McCourty's became more clear on Friday. After mulling retirement before the Super Bowl, the 31-year-old announced that he would definitely be returning for the 2019 season.