Devin McCourty is calling it a career. The longtime Patriots safety announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, ending his 13-year run in the league that was spent entirely in New England. The 35-year-old had mulled retirement over the last few seasons and has now finally decided that it is time to walk away.

"I am officially retiring from the NFL," McCourty told his twin brother and former Patriots teammate Jason in an exclusive interview. "It's always tough to kind of come to the end. as you know. This whole offseason has been so much back and forth for me mentally. Probably not even sharing as much of the thoughts that I was just going between from one day to the next day. But ultimately I think this is the best decision for me, my family, for my career to be able to look back at my 13 years and just enjoy it."

McCourty added that he was able to speak with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and members of the defensive staff, informing them of his decision.

"I got to say to Bill, 'Now I get the chance to reminisce and look back and not have to focus on how can I be better.'"

The safety first entered the league as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. He was initially brought aboard as a cornerback, but moved to safety after his first few years in the league and truly began to flourish as one of the NFL's best at the position. McCourty is a three-time second-team All-Pro selection and was named to the Pro Bowl twice in his career.

He also departs Foxborough as one of the all-time players in Patriots history. He was a central piece to three of the organization's six Super Bowl titles and is a member of the Patriots' All-2010s Team and All-Dynasty Team. His 205 games played during the regular season are the fifth-most in team history, and he piled up 982 tackles and 35 interceptions over that stretch. He's second on the franchise's all-time interceptions list and just the third player in team history with at least 30 interceptions, joining Patriots Hall of Famers Ty Law (also Pro Football Hall of Fame member) and Raymond Clayborn. McCourty also ranks No. 1 in team history in pass breakups.

On top of his elite play, McCourty was one of the pillars of the team's leadership during his tenure, being named a captain for 12 of his 13 seasons.

As for what he'll do next, McCourty did express interest in joining the media, following in the footsteps of his brother, who currently works for the NFL Network on "Good Morning Football."