Devin McCourty: You think the Patriots aren't fun? Try playing for the 0-16 Browns

Over the last few days, several NFL players have decried the culture that has become known as the Patriot Way.

Defensive end Cassius Marsh, who spent the first part of last season in New England, said playing for the Pats isn't fun and forced him to consider quitting football. Eagles guard Brandon Brooks, who played for Bill Belichick disciple Bill O'Brien in Houston, was not a fan of the style of coaching O'Brien brought from New England. His teammate, Lane Johnson, also ripped the Patriot Way earlier this offseason. To the surprise of exactly no one, Belichick ... mostly didn't care.

One of Belichick's longtime Patriot stalwarts, safety Devin McCourty, was asked about it this week, and he found the idea that people wouldn't like playing for the Patriots to be quite humorous.

McCourty laughed at players on other teams who said it’s not fun playing for the Patriots: “We’ve got a couple guys here who were in Cleveland and went 0-16. They said that wasn’t fun.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 31, 2018

One of the two Patriots who went 0-16 with the Browns last year is McCourty's twin brother, Jason. I would imagine that Devin is intimately familiar with his brother's feelings about an 0-16 season. The other is defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Both players were traded from the Browns to the Patriots this offseason.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

But while it's wholly understandable that nobody would find 0-16 fun, McCourty also finds it hard to believe players enjoy themselves having more respectable records.

McCourty also said he wouldn’t believe anyone who told him they’re “having the best time of their life” if they’re going 8-8 every year.



“I’m just not here for that.” — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 31, 2018

Nobody would want to go 8-8 every year, obviously, but the occasional OK season is probably A-OK with some players. McCourty, though, has never finished a season worse than 12-4. It's no wonder he finds average records so distasteful.